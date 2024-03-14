Lamine Yamal Patrick KluivertGetty
Thomas Hindle

Exclusive: ‘Different quality’ - Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal lauded by Blaugrana legend Patrick Kluivert as he praises youngster for ‘performing like an adult’

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLaLigaPatrick Kluivert

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert lauded La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal for his memorable start to life in a Blaugrana shirt.

  • Praised Yamal for series of strong performances
  • Urged Barcelona to protect 16-year-old
  • Spoke to GOAL ahead of La Liga event in New York

