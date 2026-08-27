'Excited to keep working, keep improving' - New York Red Bulls sign striker Julian Hall to four-year contract extension

Hall has long been regarded as a top talent for the Red Bulls, and broke into the side for good under new manager Michael Bradley this season. The USMNT striker has been a starter for RBNY since the first day of the season, and has rewarded his head coach with 16 goal contributions, who seem poised to return to the playoffs after seeing a lengthy postseason streak snapped last year.

Hall expressed his excitement at penning a deal in a statement:

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract with Red Bull New York,” Hall said. “This club has been a huge part of my development, and I’m grateful for everyone who has believed in me and helped me get to this point. I feel like I’m continuing to grow as a player, and I’m excited to keep working, keep improving and help this team achieve our goals.”