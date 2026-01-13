'Excited to come home' - Inside USWNT star Lindsey Heaps’ bold decision to join Denver Summit

When Heaps’ signing with Denver Summit FC through 2029 was announced Monday, the club revealed it with a moment that underscored just how much the move meant. In a video presented as a routine U.S. Soccer interview, Heaps’ parents were quietly surprised with the news that their daughter wouldn’t just be returning to the NWSL - she’d be coming home.

“We’ve got to spend 20 years watching her play,” Heaps’ dad said in the video. “And I love it.”

The full-circle reveal landed moments later, when it was announced that Heaps would be the newest signing of Denver Summit FC.

“You’re coming home! We’ve wanted this all along. We can watch you,” her dad added.

The emotion behind the reveal mirrors the logic of the move itself. Heaps will return to Colorado this summer following the conclusion of OL Lyonnes’ season, closing out a highly successful chapter in France that included a UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2022 and three consecutive league crowns. Just last season, she scored 12 goals and added eight assists in 15 starts, remaining one of Europe’s most productive midfielders.

“I’m incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC,” Heaps said in the club’s press release. “This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I’m fully committed to finishing the season strong with OL Lyonnes, and I can’t wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer.”

For Denver Summit, landing a player of Heaps’ caliber validates its ambition. For Heaps, it’s a return timed perfectly - professionally, competitively, and personally.