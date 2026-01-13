'Excited to come home' - Inside USWNT star Lindsey Heaps’ bold decision to join Denver Summit

Lindsey Heaps coming home isn’t just a feel-good story - it’s a statement.
By signing USWNT star Lindsey Heaps, Denver Summit FC have shown that their ambitions extend well beyond simply entering the NWSL. The league’s newest expansion side has landed one of the most accomplished players of her generation - and one with deep Colorado roots - signaling that Denver can attract elite, hometown talent from day one.
For Heaps, the move is both strategic and personal. With the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil approaching, the veteran midfielder returns to the NWSL after a stint in France’s Ligue 1, placing herself back in the league she knows best. This time, though, she’s doing it at home. Born in Golden, Colo., and raised playing for Colorado Rush, Heaps joins a club that is already leaning into its local identity - and backing it up with star power.
It’s a familiar decision in timing, but a new one in meaning. And for Denver Summit, it’s proof that building around Colorado’s biggest names isn’t just a vision - it’s already happening.