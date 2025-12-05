AFP
'Excellent draw for the hosts' - Social media excited about USMNT's Group D opponents for 2026 World Cup
USMNT DRAWN INTO GROUP D
After four years of anticipation, the USMNT has finally learned its 2026 World Cup fate, drawn into Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and the Winner of Play-Off C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo), their first home World Cup since 1994. With the tournament just months away and serving as a crucial test for Mauricio Pochettino's squad on home soil, there is plenty at stake for the Americans - and fans are building excitement across social media platforms.
GOAL takes a look at the best social media reactions following the USMNT's favorable group stage draw, with supporters already analyzing potential knockout round matchups should they advance as expected.
WHAT U.S. FANS ARE SAYING
WHAT PUNDITS AND PLAYERS ARE SAYING
WHAT COMES NEXT
The group draw has contributed to the growing narrative of the 2026 World Cup as a pivotal moment for American soccer. Social media conversations reflect a broader enthusiasm for the sport’s growth in the U.S. and the opportunity to showcase the national team on a global stage. The matchup against diverse opponents in Group D symbolizes the challenges and opportunities facing the USMNT as they seek to make a deep run in the tournament.
