'Didn’t miss a game' - Charlie Davies says Crystal Palace manager Olivier Glasner’s tensions with USMNT influenced Chris Richards’ roster omission

Davies, the former USMNT star, pointed to Glasner's comments, but also suggested that the Crystal Palace manager contradicted himself by playing Richards extensively after the complaints. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino played Richards in both October friendlies.

"You can’t reference a calf issue when you’re playing 90 minutes, I’m sorry… If it doesn’t prevent you from playing club football, then you certainly should be called into the national team camp," Davies said on CBS's Call It What You Want Podcast. "Of course [it’s an issue] with Oli Glasner and U.S. manager Pochettino from the last camp due to how much Chris Richards was played."

Glasner shared his frustrations that the U.S. ignored his request to rest the 25-year-old prior to matches against Ecuador and Australia.

“My only complaint is the U.S. team didn’t talk to us because Chris was struggling with his calf for many weeks,” the Palace manager said last week. “We talked to them and said he should rest as they were just friendlies. But they played him twice, every single minute. That’s a little bit disappointing. On the other side, we’ve tried to manage his minutes here, resting him against AEK Larnaca, but you can’t cheat your body."