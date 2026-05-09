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Khaled Mahmoud

Ex-Premier League defender 'threatened at knifepoint' during terrifying burglary at family home

Premier League
Southampton
J. Bednarek
FC Porto
Liga Portugal

Former Southampton defender Jan Bednarek was reportedly subjected to a harrowing ordeal on Friday night after being threatened by a knife-wielding burglar. The Poland international returned to his family home in Portugal to find an intruder on the premises, just days after securing a major trophy on the pitch.

  • Traumatic night for former Saints star

    Bednarek and his family were reportedly left shaken after coming face-to-face with a burglar inside their home on Friday evening. The 30-year-old, who currently plays for Portuguese giants Porto, returned to his residence at approximately 9:30pm to discover the ongoing break-in.

    According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, the central defender was threatened with a knife by the assailant during the confrontation. The thief managed to escape the property with a significant haul, with the value of stolen items estimated to be around €150,000 (£129,000).

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    Burglary follows title triumph

    The incident has cast a dark shadow over what should have been a celebratory week for the Polish international. Only last weekend, Bednarek was the hero for Porto, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Alverca that secured the club's first league title in four years.

    Bednarek, his wife and their young daughter had been attending an art exhibition earlier in the evening before returning to the terrifying scene. Fans have since flooded the player's social media channels with messages of support as the local authorities begin their investigation into the armed robbery.

  • Success on the pitch in Portugal

    Since ending his eight-year association with Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last summer, Bednarek has become a vital component of the Porto backline. He has made 48 appearances in all competitions this season, forming a formidable partnership with fellow countryman and former Arsenal man Jakub Kiwior.

    The defensive duo has been a revelation under the guidance of coach Francesco Farioli and club president Andre Villas-Boas. Porto have conceded just 15 goals in 32 domestic matches this term, losing only once on their way to the championship. Farioli spoke emotionally after the title-clinching win: "It's very emotional, I'm very happy for everyone. For this group, for the group of people who work here, for Jorge Costa, for the president, for the people who are here... Everyone deserved a title like this after a long time without one."

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    International disappointment adds to difficult week

    While Bednarek has enjoyed silverware at club level, his summer will not involve a trip to the World Cup. Poland failed to qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament set to be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada after a heartbreaking play-off defeat.

    The national team were beaten 3-2 by Sweden in their crucial qualifying fixture, with Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres netting a dramatic late winner to end Bednarek's hopes of competing on the global stage. The defender will now likely use the off-season to recover from both the physical and mental toll of Friday's traumatic events at home.

Liga Portugal
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AVS Futebol SAD
AVS
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Championship
Southampton crest
Southampton
SOU
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Middlesbrough
MID