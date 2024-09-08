Weghorst-Timber-Koeman-NetherlandsGetty
Mitchell Fretton

Ex-Man Utd star Wout Weghorst storms out of Netherlands training after clash with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber as furious Ronald Koeman is forced to intervene

NetherlandsArsenalJ. TimberW. WeghorstManchester UnitedR. KoemanPremier League

Ex-Manchester United star Wout Weghorst stormed out of a Netherlands training session after a clash with Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

  • Dutch reserves & substitutes training day after Bosnia win
  • Pair clashed after a late tackle from Arsenal defender
  • Weghorst left visibly frustrated and storms off
