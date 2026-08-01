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Ex-Man Utd player labelled 'the new Jordan Henderson' following return to former side
Blind makes immediate impact on Ajax return
Blind has made an instant impression following his emotional return to Ajax. The former United defender joined the Eredivisie side on a free transfer from Girona, with sporting director Jordi Cruyff moving quickly to secure his signature before pre-season got underway. Reuniting with his former manager Míchel in Amsterdam, Blind immediately locked down a starting spot in the team. His vocal leadership on the pitch and impressive coaching from the back have already generated immense enthusiasm within the club.
'The new Jordan Henderson'
Former Ajax player Maduro has singled out Blind as the club's finest summer signing so far, going as far as comparing him to Henderson. Maduro believes the veteran's presence fills a massive leadership void that Ajax sorely missed over the past year.
"You can already see that he is improving players with his coaching and passing," Maduro said, as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur. "As a result, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis are also getting better. He can take on the role of Jordan Henderson, that is something Ajax has certainly missed over the past year."
Elevating team-mates and leading the pack
Blind's ability to dictate play and organise his team-mates from deep positions has drawn high praise across Dutch football. The 36-year-old has also made two appearances for Ajax this season. Blind played the full 90 minutes in both Conference League qualifying matches, as the Dutch giants won 8-2 on aggregate over Vojvodina.
- Pro Shots
What's next for Blind?
For now, Blind's immediate priority will be guiding the squad through pre-season and leading Ajax back toward domestic success. They will face Volendam in a friendly, before returning to action in the Conference League qualifiers on August 6.
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