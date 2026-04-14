AFP
Ex-Man Utd assistant appointed Ghana coach ahead of World Cup
Black Stars secure veteran tactician
Ghana have turned to the extensive experience of Queiroz following the dismissal of Addo after a string of four consecutive friendly defeats. The 73-year-old, renowned for his previous role as Sir Alex Ferguson’s trusted assistant at Old Trafford, was selected from over 600 applicants to lead the nation in their fifth World Cup appearance, per ESPN. His short-term contract, which will be reviewed after the tournament, aims to stabilise a squad that recently experienced disappointment after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
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Queiroz defines mission objective
The Ghana Football Association emphasised Queiroz’s significant pedigree, highlighting his history of leading South Africa, Portugal, and Iran to football’s grandest stage. Having previously guided Egypt to the AFCON final in 2022, the veteran coach is well-versed in the unique pressures of African football and the demands of high-stakes tournaments.
Reflecting on his new role in an official statement released via the GFA website, Queiroz said: "This is not just another job - it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people."
World Cup pedigree utilised
Queiroz has managed at five previous World Cups, notably leading Iran for nearly eight years and guiding Portugal to the 2010 knockout stages after a famous 7-0 win over North Korea. His appointment follows a fortnight-long search where he beat prominent candidates, including former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and two-time AFCON winner Herve Renard.
Confirming the strategic nature of the hire to prepare for Group L fixtures against Panama, England, and Croatia, the GFA stated: “The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear during the World Cup. Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off in June 11, 2026.”
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Intensive tournament preparation
Ghana face a race against time as Queiroz takes immediate charge to finalise a squad featuring Premier League talents Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo. Upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Wales will serve as critical benchmarks to arrest a slump in form before the opening World Cup clash with Panama at BMO Field. With the nation seeking to emulate their historic 2010 quarter-final run, the new manager must quickly implement tactical discipline to navigate a demanding group stage.