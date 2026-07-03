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Switzerland v Algeria: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Ex-Man City star Riyad Mahrez announces international retirement after Algeria's World Cup exit

R. Mahrez
Algeria
Switzerland vs Algeria
World Cup

Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football after Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. The former Manchester City winger brings the curtain down on a distinguished 12-year international career that included AFCON glory and 119 caps.

  • Mahrez calls time on Algeria career after World Cup exit

    Mahrez confirmed his retirement from international football after Algeria were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Algeria had impressed by reaching the knockout stages, but goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye ended their World Cup campaign. Speaking after the final whistle, the 35-year-old revealed the defeat would also be his final appearance for the national team.

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  • Mahrez confirms retirement after final international appearance

    Mahrez announced his decision while speaking to beIN SPORTS following Algeria's elimination. The winger said the World Cup defeat marked the end of his international journey after more than a decade representing his country.

    "It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game," Mahrez admitted.

    The former Manchester City star leaves the Algeria setup with 119 caps, bringing to an end a career in which he became one of the country's most influential players.



  • The 2019 AFCON legacy

    Mahrez's greatest achievement with Algeria came in 2019 when he captained his country to AFCON glory. The triumph secured Algeria's second continental title, while his dramatic stoppage-time free-kick against Nigeria in the semi-finals remains one of the defining moments of his international career. Across 12 years with the national team, Mahrez established himself as a key creative force and leader, with his retirement closes a successful era for Algeria.

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  • Algeria v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Full focus shifts to club football

    Mahrez is now expected to concentrate solely on his club career with Al-Ahli following his retirement from international football. Algeria, meanwhile, must begin planning for life without one of the most accomplished players in the nation's history as they look to build a new team for future international competitions.