Ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez brutally AXED from Al-Hilal squad after Karim Benzema arrival

Nunez’s arrival at Al-Hilal was greeted with much fanfare, with his enigmatic talents expected to thrive in Riyadh. He has seven goals to his name from 23 outings. Game time will, however, be in short supply across the coming weeks.

That is because Nunez has been cut from Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad. Teams are only allowed to register eight foreign players born before 2003 in their 25-man rosters. Ballon d’Or winner Benzema has taken one of those spots following his move from Al-Ittihad.

Nunez can still compete in the AFC Champions League, but is going to find himself watching on from afar on a regular basis. The same can be said for former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, who has also been left out of Al-Hilal’s plans for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Head coach Simone Inzaghi has said of making some tough selection calls: “The decision was difficult, but that's the job of a coach. He makes many decisions every day, even in every training session.

“Nunez and Pablo are good players. I want them in all competitions, but we know the restrictions on registering foreign players. We couldn't register Marcos Leonardo as a player born in Saudi Arabia. Time was of the essence, and I made the difficult decision. I calmly informed the excluded players of my decision.”

The Italian tactician added on having a proven French goalscorer on board: “Everyone knows Benzema. He's a great champion. He doesn't need to score a hat-trick to show his potential. We're happy to have him in the team - he benefits us in every aspect, not just on the pitch.”