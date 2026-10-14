Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi forced to miss Champions League match after being held at gunpoint

The 36-year-old goalkeeper was forced to withdraw from the Yellow Submarine's matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League fixture following an armed robbery at his home. As reported by The Associated Press, four masked intruders armed with handguns broke into his luxury residence in Puzol, north of Valencia, while the keeper was inside with his wife, Diana Vigh, and their children. The club announced ahead of kick-off that Gulacsi was unavailable "due to personal reasons", with Luiz Junior stepping in between the posts.



