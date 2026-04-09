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Ex-Juventus chief explains 'problem' Cristiano Ronaldo transfer created at the club
The Champions League obsession
In 2018, Juventus shocked the world by signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee exceeding €100 million. At the time, the Bianconeri had dominated Serie A for nearly a decade and had reached two Champions League finals in the previous five years. The addition of the competition's greatest-ever goalscorer was intended to be the final piece of the puzzle to secure European dominance, but the move ultimately coincided with a period of decline and financial instability for the Italian giants.
Reflecting on the decision to bring Ronaldo to Italy, Paratici insisted he has no regrets, telling Corriere della Sera: "Precious for Juve, important for everyone, just like [Jose] Mourinho was at Roma. A championship needs great players. We all wanted the Champions League, and we could have won it in our first year. The elimination by Ajax still sticks in my mind." Despite the heavy investment, Juve failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals during Ronaldo's three-year stay.
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The 'problem' of scoring too often
While Ronaldo's individual numbers were staggering - scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances - Paratici suggested that his reliability in front of goal inadvertently led to a sense of complacency among his team-mates. Rather than driving the team to new heights, the 41-year-old’s presence allowed other members of the squad, who were already decorated with multiple trophies, to take their foot off the gas in certain moments.
Paratici explained the psychological shift that occurred within the squad, stating: "The problem was that by scoring a goal per game, Cristiano made life too easy for his team-mates, who had already won so much. That’s why we changed coaches, to try a shake-up."
The relationship with Allegri and Sarri
Throughout Ronaldo's spell at Juve, rumours frequently circulated regarding his relationship with various managers, particularly Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri. However, Paratici dismissed claims of internal friction, praising Allegri’s man-management skills and defending Sarri’s tenure, which saw the club win their most recent Scudetto title before their grip on Italian football was finally loosened.
Regarding the managers, Paratici noted: "No, Allegri is the most intelligent of all; his ability to connect with the players makes the difference. Sarri had some difficulties at the beginning, being more tactically fundamentalist, but then he adapted. And he won the Scudetto too; many have forgotten that."
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The financial fallout
While the Ronaldo deal was not solely responsible for the legal and financial troubles that would eventually result in points deductions and board resignations, the sheer scale of his contract proved difficult to sustain. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues, leaving the Old Lady with a wage bill that hindered their ability to properly rebuild the supporting cast around their marquee star. Ronaldo left Juve in the summer of 2021 to re-sign for Manchester United, and now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.