Ex-France manager tears into 'useless' Endrick after Real Madrid loanee's latest display for Lyon
Endrick stumbles in Lyon loss
Domenech, speaking in his role as a pundit for La Chaine L’Equipe, delivered a scathing review of the Brazilian teenager's work rate and tactical discipline. The former Les Bleus boss suggested that Endrick was a passenger throughout the contest, failing to provide the outlet that manager Paulo Fonseca desperately needed as the game slipped away. The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for a Lyon side that had been chasing historic heights before being brought back down to earth by a clinical Strasbourg outfit.
'Useless' Endrick slammed
It was a night to forget for the young Selecao star, who struggled to make any meaningful impact from his position on the right flank. Domenech was particularly incensed by the player's perceived lack of effort, stating: "He really had to come off, he was useless on the pitch and provided no solutions. Lyon disappointed me a bit, especially Endrick. All attackers must do real defensive work, offer solutions and give a bit of depth. He didn't do any of that."
The veteran coach highlighted specific lapses in concentration where the Real Madrid loanee appeared to mentally checked out. Domenech, who famously led France to the 2006 World Cup final, cited the buildup to Strasbourg’s second goal as a primary example of the Endrick's lack of intensity.
"On the second goal, he stayed five meters from the action - he was just watching," Domenech fumed. "He provides no options in behind, and when he does have the ball, he simply loses it. Sometimes he just chips the ball over the top or hold onto it. Frankly, the fact that he stayed on the pitch for the entire match was disappointing."
Fonseca promises stern debrief
While Domenech was happy to single out the individual, Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca attempted to keep his public criticism collective, though he admitted a private dressing down was imminent. Having seen Endrick return to the line-up for the first time since his red card against Nantes, Fonseca was left wanting more. The Portuguese coach noted that the intensity of the game seemed to bypass his star loanee, who had previously netted five goals in his first four appearances for the club.
Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the final whistle, Fonseca made it clear that the Brazilian would not escape a review of his performance. "I don't want to single anyone out, none of the players had a good match," the manager explained. "I'm going to talk to him. I need to see what he could have improved in his game, but I do that after every game. Today, all the players performed at the same level—a level that was different from what we had shown before."
A reality check for Endrick
The result represents a significant setback for Lyon, who missed out on the chance to equal a club record of 14 consecutive victories. Fonseca acknowledged that his side was tactically outmatched early on, forcing him to scramble for solutions. "We made adjustments in defence because the first few minutes were complicated," he added. "They were finding spaces in our defensive line and in midfield. Afterwards, we managed to restore a better balance, but it was difficult to play with a two-goal deficit. We reacted well in the second half, and had the chance to equalize. but then they got a penalty and the match was over."
For Endrick, the focus now turns to a massive clash against Marseille this Sunday, where he will be expected to prove that this "useless" display was merely a one-off blip in an otherwise promising European education.
