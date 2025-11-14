AFP
Ex-Chelsea star Oscar considering retirement after sudden collapse and diagnosis of condition
Oscar recovering in hospital
After spending eight years playing in China, Oscar rejoined São Paulo on a deal until 2027 at the end of last year. Following that move, he said: "I'm happy to be back in Brazil and to be able to play for São Paulo, which is the club where I started out, where I made my base and where I grew up. I thank you for the affection I have received on social media these past few days and I will do my best to achieve great things together."
Fast forward to the present, and the veteran may have kicked his last ball for the club after this health scare on Tuesday.
The Brazilian team said on Thursday: "Midfielder Oscar remains hospitalized at Einstein Hospital Israelita, where he was admitted on Tuesday afternoon after presenting an intercurrence with cardiological changes during exams carried out at SuperCT. An extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope. Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalized in a cardiology unit, and this Friday will undergo an electrophysiological study."
End of the road for Oscar?
Following the incident, Oscar - who started his career at São Paulo way back in 2008 - posted in an Instagram story: "Everything will be alright, God willing."
While he is seemingly staying upbeat, Brazilian publication Globo states that Oscar - who moved to Shanghai in 2017 in a £60 million ($79m) move that reportedly pocketed him around £400,000 a week - is mulling over whether or not to retire from football. They add that it may be more likely he hangs up his boots, rather than continuing.
The report states: "According to a specialist heard by Globo, the problem is not life-threatening and can be solved with medication or simple surgical intervention, where a ganglion is cauterized to avoid getting out of control. Also, according to the expert, Oscar may be able to return to football if everything goes well and he feels comfortable to do so. For now, Oscar still has no discharge forecast. At the age of 34, he evaluates with his family whether he will announce his retirement or continue in football. The biggest tendency is for him to leave professional football."
What is Oscar's condition?
According to the NHS, vasovagal syncope is common, can affect anyone, and is often a temporary problem affecting the body's control system (autonomic nervous system). It is a common cause of fainting that occurs due to a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain. Certain triggers affect the nerve messages, and as a result of this issue, you can feel weak, sick, sweaty, and light-headed - and that can lead to losing consciousness. If you have this problem, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, not to stand still for long periods, and to avoid overly warm environments. If you get warning symptoms, sufferers should lie down and squeezing firmly on a ball may be helpful.
What comes next for Oscar?
Football fans will be eagerly awaiting to hear from Oscar, who played 203 times for Chelsea and scored 38 goals between 2012-17 before joining Shanghai Port, again and whether or not he will continue his playing career. After making more than 500 appearances in club football, playing 48 times for Brazil, and winning trophies in England, China, and his home country, he may decide that for the good of his health, it is time to move on to something different. However, the Brazilian may still have another chapter to write in his footballing journey.
