1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v VfL Bochum 1848 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Ex-Brentford striker suffers 'potentially life-threatening' injury during Bundesliga clash as two players hospitalised in 0-0 draw

BundesligaP. HofmannFC Heidenheim vs BochumFC HeidenheimBochumK. MuellerBrentford

Ex-Brentford striker Philipp Hofmann was hospitalised with a collapsed lung and a broken rib after a Bundesliga clash between Bochum and Heidenheim.

  • Two players hospitalised after Bundesliga match
  • Hofmann suffered 'potentially life-threatening injury'
  • Goalkeeper Kevin Muller sustains concussion
