Ex-Brazil star insists Neymar 'not at the level he needs to be' for 2026 World Cup

The debate surrounding Neymar’s role in the Brazil national team has intensified following comments from 1994 World Cup winner Rai. Speaking on the French programme Rothen S'enflamme, the former Brazil and PSG midfielder suggested that the 34-year-old forward is currently struggling to maintain the physical standards necessary for elite international football.

While acknowledging the impact Neymar can have, Rai was blunt about the player's current physical state. "If he comes, he'll have an impact on the team," Rai stated. "[Carlo] Ancelotti is gauging the players to see what they think. He's a shrewd coach; he'll know how to tell if Neymar is a positive influence on the team. He's not at his best; he's had a lot of physical problems. He can't get back to his top form; he's lost speed. Of course, he still makes great passes - he's a star - but I think right now he's not at the level he needs to be."