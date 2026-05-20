Everything but the soccer: Why World Cup hype has been drowned out before kickoff

Nearly 30 years ago, Robert Wyland - known as Wyland - painted a massive mural in downtown Dallas. It covered a whole building, and was a charming, if immensely impressive, piece of public art - something for the city to be proud of.
And now it’s gone. As part of World Cup planning, the mural has been painted over, a new one for the tournament set to replace it. Wyland, he claims, was not informed about the decision to paint over his art. He is filing legal action against FIFA and the North Texas host committee, citing a 1990 law that prevents the destruction of public art. A legal battle, it seems, is forthcoming.
More than anything, the removal of the mural is a fairly on-the-nose metaphor for the way this World Cup has gone of late. There are less than three weeks until kickoff, and a beloved piece of art has been painted over, reportedly without the artist’s knowledge, to the chagrin of plenty of locals. It has made national headlines and serves as yet another unwelcome example of where this World Cup stands.
This is a tournament, held every four years, that, in theory, represents the best of global sport and the people who play it. Right now, there really should be stories about soccer, the teams, the fans - in effect, the good stuff. Yet now, frighteningly close to kickoff, with many squads released and some training camps underway, all of the focus is on what’s going wrong.