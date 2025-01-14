Everton wages: Who is the best paid player at the Toffees and everything you need to know about Everton's salary bill

How much do the Everton players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Everton's recent sporting picture has been a mix of struggles and potential. The club has faced challenges in consistently competing for European spots, barely escaping relegation from the Premier League more often than they will have anticipated in recent years.

The Toffees have also been hit by Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), in unison with the club reporting losses for successive seasons. As a result, they have been forced to sell key players due to financial constraints.

In 2022, they sold Richarlison — one of the club's most potent attacking threats at the time — to Tottenham for a significant fee. Similarly, they lost Lucas Digne to Aston Villa in the same year, who had been a key figure for several seasons.

Despite these setbacks, Everton's youth academy continues to produce talent, with players like Anthony Gordon making an impact before his January 2023 move to Newcastle United.

The club is now in a rebuilding phase, aiming to solidify its position in the Premier League while attempting to return to its former competitive stature.

So, who is the highest earner at the Everton this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis