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Everton sign Brennan Johnson from Crystal Palace as Dwight McNeil moves the other way
Toffees complete winger signing
Everton have officially bolstered their squad by completing the signing of Johnson, a dynamic winger from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. The arrival brings fresh energy and attacking flair to the Goodison Park outfit as preparations for the new season gather pace.
The 25-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year contract with the club. Everton supporters will be eager to see how the versatile attacker impacts the team's frontline following his arrival on Merseyside.
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McNeil departs for Selhurst Park
The simultaneous agreement has paved the way for a notable departure from Goodison Park. McNeil has officially left the club on a permanent deal, moving in the opposite direction to join Crystal Palace.
McNeil departs after four seasons of committed service on the pitch, having originally joined the Toffees in July 2022. This direct swap allows both clubs to address key tactical needs ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Squad strengthening underway
The structured swap deal highlights a proactive approach from the Everton hierarchy in the final weeks of the window. Strengthening key attacking positions has been a priority as the club looks to build upon previous foundations.
Integrating new faces while maintaining dressing-room stability remains crucial for the management team. The club hopes these strategic adjustments will yield immediate dividends on the pitch.
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Looking ahead to fixtures
With the squad adjustments now finalised, attention turns swiftly to the upcoming fixture list. Brennan Johnson will look to make an immediate impression in training and contention for selection under the manager.
Everton are fully focused on preparing for their next crucial tests as they aim for a strong start. The team hopes to harness this fresh momentum to secure vital points in the league.
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