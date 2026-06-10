Everton ordered to pay Burnley £40m compensation fee after losing PSR dispute as Toffees warn unprecedented legal ruling is ‘dangerous and unworkable’

This ruling sets a major precedent that will likely send shockwaves through the boardrooms of other Premier League clubs. Previously, financial breaches mainly resulted in sporting sanctions like point deductions or fines paid to the league. However, this decision opens the door for individual clubs to seek direct financial reparations for the 'loss' of league position or survival.

Several other teams, including Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton, had previously considered similar legal action against Everton. Although those clubs eventually dropped their claims, the success of Burnley’s case may lead to a re-evaluation of how clubs pursue damages following future PSR violations.

Everton have warned that the ruling is dangerous, responding in a statement published on Wednesday afternoon that began: "Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission."

The statement added that the club do "not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton... This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.

"Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful."