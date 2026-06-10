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Everton ordered to pay Burnley £40m compensation fee after losing PSR dispute as Toffees warn unprecedented legal ruling is ‘dangerous and unworkable’
Burnley secure massive legal victory
Everton have been hit with a staggering bill of nearly £40m after losing a legal dispute to Burnley over breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. The ruling, which is understood to be the first of its kind, involves a compensation package and interest payments awarded to the Clarets following a trial held last autumn.
The dispute stems from Everton's breach of the PSR during the 2021-22 campaign, the same year Burnley were relegated to the Championship. While the Merseyside club initially faced a 10-point deduction - later reduced to six on appeal - Burnley argued that the timing of these sporting sanctions directly contributed to their exit from the top flight.
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The 'Loss of Chance' legal precedent
Legal experts believe Burnley’s successful claim was based on the principle of ‘loss of chance.’ The argument suggests that had Everton been docked points during the 2021-22 season rather than retrospectively, they would have been relegated instead of Burnley. This loss of Premier League status resulted in a catastrophic drop in revenue for the Lancashire club, who were represented by King & Spalding throughout the proceedings.
While reports suggested Burnley had originally sought figures upwards of £50m, the awarded £40m still represents a significant financial blow to Everton. The Toffees, defended by Pinsent Masons, will appeal the decision, with a hearing potentially scheduled before the end of the calendar year to challenge the judgment.
Wider implications for the Premier League
This ruling sets a major precedent that will likely send shockwaves through the boardrooms of other Premier League clubs. Previously, financial breaches mainly resulted in sporting sanctions like point deductions or fines paid to the league. However, this decision opens the door for individual clubs to seek direct financial reparations for the 'loss' of league position or survival.
Several other teams, including Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton, had previously considered similar legal action against Everton. Although those clubs eventually dropped their claims, the success of Burnley’s case may lead to a re-evaluation of how clubs pursue damages following future PSR violations.
Everton have warned that the ruling is dangerous, responding in a statement published on Wednesday afternoon that began: "Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission."
The statement added that the club do "not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton... This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.
"Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful."
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Man City watching with interest
Perhaps the most significant consequence of this ruling concerns the ongoing case against Manchester City. The club is currently facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules. Rivals across the division are understood to be monitoring this compensation case closely as they line up potential legal counsel of their own.
If City are found guilty of the charges against them, this 'Burnley precedent' could trigger a wave of multi-million pound compensation claims from across the league. For now, Everton remain the first club to face such a severe financial penalty paid directly to a rival, marking a new and litigious era for the English top flight.