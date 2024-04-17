Evan Ndicka 'doing well' after horror collapse as Roma boss Daniele De Rossi expresses his relief after heart attack scare

GettyGill ClarkEvan Ndicka 'doing well' after horror collapse as Roma boss Daniele De Rossi expresses his relief after heart attack scareRomaSerie ARoma boss Daniele De Rossi has offered a positive update on Evan Ndicka's health after the defender collapsed on the pitch against Udinese.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNdicka collapses during game and taken to hospitalGame abandonded after Ndicka stretchered offDefender now out of hospital and 'doing well'