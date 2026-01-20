Ethan Nwaneri agrees loan transfer to Marseille for 'significant fee' as Arsenal teenager set to join Mason Greenwood & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Orange Velodrome

The decision to send arguably the brightest talent from the Hale End academy to the south of France was not taken lightly, but it appears to have been driven by Arteta, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Reports indicate that the Arsenal manager personally advocated for the move, viewing De Zerbi’s Marseille as the ideal finishing school for the teenager.

By sending Nwaneri to work under the Italian coach, Arsenal are ensuring that the player’s development continues in a system that shares similarities to the demands he faces at the Emirates Stadium. Direct conversations reportedly took place between the two managers to outline the plans for Nwaneri’s usage, with the Gunners hierarchy concluding that the Orange Velodrome offered the best pathway for his immediate growth compared to other potential suitors.

