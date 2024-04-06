Ethan Mbappe PSG 2023Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ethan Mbappe's PSG future up in the air as brother Kylian prepares to finally complete Real Madrid transfer

Ethan MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersKylian MbappeLigue 1

Ethan Mbappe's future at PSG is in doubt as his brother Kylian is closing in on a move to Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

  • PSG freeze contract talks with Ethan
  • Kylian set to leave for Real Madrid
  • Bundesliga, La Liga clubs interested in signing Ethan

