'The coach trusts me!' – Estevao makes bold admission after starring on Brazil return

Teenage forward Estevao produced an outstanding individual performance as Brazil recorded a comfortable 4-0 friendly victory over India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before providing a precise assist for Pedro's goal.

The match marked Estevao's first goal for the Selecao since November 2025.

Injuries had previously sidelined the attacker during the March international window and World Cup campaign.