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World Cup 2026 Monterrey Tickets Guide: Estadio BBVA schedule, match information & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

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If you are planning to visit Estadio BBVA for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

Nicknamed El Gigante de Acero (The Steel Giant), CF Monterrey’s home ground Estadio BBVA is one of the three Mexican host stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside the historic Estadio Azteca and Chivas’ home, Estadio Akron.

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For the tournament, the venue will be referred to as Estadio Monterrey due to sponsorship regulations.

Having already hosted numerous matches for Monterrey as well as the Mexican national team, 2026 marks a new chapter for this modern and striking stadium.

Estadio BBVA will host a total of four World Cup matches, including both group stage and knockout games.

If you are planning to visit the stadium soon or during the 2026 World Cup to support your team, this guide is for you. GOAL has got you covered with all the essential information before you visit the stadium. 

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Estadio BBVA?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sun Jun 14Sweden vs. Tunisia (8pm CT)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets
    Sat Jun 20Tunisia vs. Japan (10pm CT)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets
    Wed Jun 24South Africa vs. South Korea (7pm CT)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets
    Mon Jun 29Round of 32 (7pm CT)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets

    Estadio BBVA will host a total of four matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes three group stage games and one Round of 32 match.

  • How to buy Monterrey World Cup Tickets at Estadio BBVA?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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  • Monterrey v Tijuana - Final Copa MX 2020Getty Images Sport

    Estadio BBVA Stadium overview

    Capacity53,500
    Year opened2015
    Tenant(s)CF Monterrey (Liga MX)
    Addressv. Pablo Livas 2011, La Pastora, 67140 Guadalupe, N.L., Mexico
    TicketsTickets

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  • Monterrey v Queretaro - Torneo Clausura 2018Getty Images Sport

    History of Estadio BBVA

    Estadio BBVA, originally opened as Estadio BBVA Bancomer in 2015, became the new home of CF Monterrey, replacing the historic Estadio Tecnológico, which had stood since 1950.

    In its opening match, Monterrey defeated Portuguese side Benfica 3–0 in a friendly. The stadium is considered a marvel of modern architecture, featuring stunning visuals and world-class facilities.

    In addition to Monterrey’s home games, Estadio BBVA has hosted Copa MX finals, CONCACAF Champions League finals, and Mexican national team matches.

    It is also a regular venue for major cultural events in Mexico, including concerts by world-renowned artists such as Coldplay, The Weeknd, Shakira, and more.

    At the 2026 World Cup, Estadio BBVA will stage four matches, including three group stage games and one Round of 32 clash.

  • Borussia Dortmund v CF Monterrey: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Estadio BBVA

    Liga MX side CF Monterrey is the only tenant at the Estadio BBVA 
    TeamLeague
    CF MonterreyLiga MX
  • Monterrey v Tigres UANL - Final Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX FemenilGetty Images Sport

    How to get to Estadio BBVA

    How to get to Estadio BBVA by public transport 

    To reach Estadio BBVA by public transit, you can take Metrorrey Line 1 (L01). This metro line stops at Exposición Station, which is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

    Several bus routes also stop close to the venue, including routes 214, 223, TME, and 093. The Pablo Livas (Estadio BBVA) stop is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the stadium.

    How to get to Estadio BBVA by car 

    Both Avenida Constitucion (Highway 85D) and Carretera Miguel Aleman (Highway 54D) lead toward Estadio BBVA. Exits onto Avenida Pablo Livas or La Pastora are clearly marked with signs directing fans to the stadium on event days.

  • Guided tours for Estadio Banorte

    Although no stadium tours are currently available due to ongoing renovations, Estadio Banorte usually offers year-round visits for fans through the Azteca Tour.

    This experience allows visitors to step onto the playing field, explore the locker rooms, walk through the press box and the marathon tunnel, and see unique commemorative plaques and badges.

    On event days or matchdays, the tour closes six hours before kickoff.

  • Places to eat and drink near Estadio Banorte

    There are plenty of food options around Estadio Banorte. Inside the stadium, concession stands and vendors offer snacks and drinks. In the surrounding neighborhoods of Coapa and San Lorenzo Huipulco, visitors will find restaurants, taco stands, and local eateries serving traditional Mexican cuisine.

    After events, many fans prefer small nearby restaurants or taco joints. While not upscale, these spots serve authentic Mexican street food.

    For those looking for a sit-down meal, Restaurante Parque Asturias, Cachito de Cuba, and Lucrecia Coyoacan are excellent choices, especially for groups.