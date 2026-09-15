Ricardo Larreina Amador
Ernesto Valverde rejects Valencia approach as Los Che turn to alternative candidates for vacant managerial role
Primary managerial target declines
The Mestalla hierarchy moved swiftly in search of a new head coach following the dismissals of Corberan and CEO Ron Gourlay last weekend. However, as reported by Marca, new sporting director Braulio's primary pursuit will not materialise after Valverde turned down the proposal. That outright rejection has forced the Valencia board to quickly explore alternative options across the managerial market.
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Basque tactician outlines stance
Further reports add that while Valverde was grateful for Los Che's interest, he remains firm in his decision to step away from the dugout temporarily. The former Barcelona boss informed the Galician director that he will not manage any side this season, fully intending to honour the hiatus planned when leaving Bilbao. Even a close relationship with Braulio from their time together at Mestalla in 2012-13 failed to persuade him.
Interim boss oversees transition
Valencia's sporting department staged remote meetings on Monday to assess replacement candidates capable of lifting the squad off the bottom of La Liga. With limited preparation time ahead of upcoming fixtures, interim coach Oscar Sanchez will oversee the first team against Alaves and Real Sociedad. Club chiefs remain confident that other shortlisted profiles can effectively stabilise the dressing room during this delicate period.
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International break offers reset
Valencia plan to have their new head coach installed ahead of the international break, granting a vital three-week period to conduct an effective 'mini pre-season'. This hiatus is viewed internally as the ideal opportunity to implement fresh tactical methods and steady the squad. Alongside improving on-pitch performances, the incoming boss must identify key targets to strengthen an incomplete squad during the January window.
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