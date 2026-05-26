No Pep, no problem! Erling Haaland sets ‘biggest trophies’ target for Man City as Guardiola brings glittering 10-year reign at the Etihad Stadium to a close

Manchester City are entering a period of significant transition as they bid farewell to the most successful manager in their history. Guardiola’s exit marks the end of a golden era that saw the club collect 20 major trophies, but Haaland is determined to ensure the standard does not drop in the dugout's absence.

Reflecting on a season that saw City lift both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but narrowly miss out on the league title, Haaland was candid about the challenges ahead. “It’s been an up and down season,” reflected Haaland.

He added: “Let’s be honest and say this. But again, we’re going to try to keep pushing. We’re going to try to keep fighting to win the biggest trophies that we can win. Because that’s what we all want to win.”