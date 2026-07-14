'It followed me' - Erling Haaland shows off bizarre $750 World Cup souvenir as Norway squad plane returns home

Through his personal X account, the Manchester City forward provided a humorous response regarding his viral new souvenir upon stepping off the plane, writing: "It followed me home."

Furthermore, Haaland engaged his fans on Instagram to choose a name for the raccoon via a poll with options such as "Cowboy", "Ranger", "TEX", and "R.O.W.".

He also offered a farewell message to the United States after Norway's historic adventure came to an end: "It’s been quite a row, thank you for making it so special."

In another selfie post, the frontman penned a sentimental parting line: "Goodbye US It’s been emotional."