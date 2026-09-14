King of Manchester! Erling Haaland breaks Wayne Rooney & Sergio Aguero records as 10-man Man City make Premier League history in derby win against Man Utd

Man City secured a vital victory against local rivals Man United at Old Trafford to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign. Maresca's side were forced to play the majority of the match with 10 men after Foden received a straight red card in the first half.

The game's decisive and highly controversial moment arrived on the hour mark. As Haaland found the back of the net, on-field officials initially ruled the strike out for offside. However, a lengthy VAR review overturned the decision, awarding the goal and handing the visitors all three points.

The Premier League Match Centre later explained via X that VAR deemed Haaland onside and judged that Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position, did not play the ball. However, in a shocking post-match development, the Professional Game Referees body admitted to Manchester United officials that the goal should have been disallowed.



