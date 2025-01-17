'No doubt' Erling Haaland will become Premier League's all-time record scorer as Alan Shearer backs Man City star to overtake him after signing 10-year contract
Alan Shearer claims there is 'no doubt' Erling Haaland will break his Premier League goals record, after he signed a new 10-year deal at Man City.
- Haaland signed massive deal at Man City
- Tied to Premier League club until 2034
- Shearer believes striker will break record