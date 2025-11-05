Erling Haaland's unique hat-trick! Man City striker clinches Champions League record thanks to goal against former club Borussia Dortmund

Haaland has made a rampant start to the season for both club and country. The Norway international went into Wednesday's game having scored in 17 times of 13 matches in the 2025-26 campaign, failing only to net in league defeats to Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old was hand on rifle past Gregor Kobel after being picked out by Jeremy Doku on the half hour mark as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 first-half lead over Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Cityzens midway through the first half as City looked to claim a third successive win in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's side have made an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign as a 2-2 draw at Monaco was sandwiched between a 2-0 home triumph over Napoli and a 2-0 win at Spanish side Villarreal. Haaland has scored in all four European games for City this season, and combined with his brace against Real Madrid on home turf last season, saw the striker write his name into the history books.