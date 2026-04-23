'As I've said three times!' - Erling Haaland snaps at reporter as Man City striker left frustrated by interview after Man City win

As the interview continued to focus on City’s difficulty in finding a second goal against the relegated Clarets, Haaland’s patience began to wear thin. He eventually snapped at the line of questioning, firmly reiterating that the three points were the only relevant metric for the squad during the run-in.

Clearly frustrated by the repetitive nature of the conversation, the City striker added: "Don't think about other goals. Think about winning, as I've said now three times. It's been a good month so far, so we need to keep going. First, Southampton, and then, Everton."

He continued: "1-0 is amazing. I am super happy. I don't know why you keep asking that – I am super happy. We won and we got three points, and as the fans sing, we are top of the league."

Despite the earlier tension, the mood lightened when Haaland was presented with the Man of the Match award, to which he replied: "Thank you. Thank you very much."