Erling Haaland admits girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen is 'so sick of football' as Man City striker lifts lid on home life

The Norway superstar was also asked about what it’s like to work for Pep Guardiola, and he was full of praise for the Catalan. Haaland said: "Yeah intense but for me people speak about genius and all these kinds of things. I think it's kind of genius. But for me the thing that surprised me, or not only surprised, but his hard work. He works harder than everyone. He's the hardest working in the club. He's the first one to come, the last one to leave and I think that also is what’s been taking him so far because of his hard work every single day. It's dedication. It’s motivation and also it's an intense way of seeing football and working with football I think. That’s the main thing."

Haaland added: "That's the reason that I also signed it because of conversations that I've had with the bosses and also the plan in the next few years, and that was something I wanted to be a part of. And yeah, I'm calm, I'm focused, and I'm really happy here, so it's a really good place to be for development. Also in the end, England, it's a football country, and I think it's the best place to play football."