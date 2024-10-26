Manchester City FC v Southampton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Embarrassing!' - Fans can't quite believe incredible stat as Erling Haaland passes Arsenal striker's Premier League goal tally - in 143 fewer games

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs SouthamptonSouthamptonPremier LeagueG. JesusArsenal

Fans left stunned as Erling Haaland surpassed Arsenal striker's Premier League goal tally - in 143 fewer games after scoring against Southampton.

  • Haaland struck early to put City in the lead
  • It was his 74th strike in the Premier League
  • Surpassed Jesus' tally of 73 goals in style
