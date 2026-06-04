Erling Haaland has 'agreed' Real Madrid move as presidential candidate makes massive claim about Man City striker in election fight against Florentino Perez

In a dramatic appearance on the popular television show El Hormiguero, Real Madrid presidential candidate Riquelme threw down the gauntlet to incumbent president Perez by pledging to bring City’s biggest stars to the Bernabeu. The 37-year-old stated that both Haaland and 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri are central to his plans for the club, even going as far as to offer a financial guarantee to the club's socios.

Adamant that the Norwegian has already set his sights on the Bernabeu, Riquelme stated: "If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I've signed a guarantee where I'd pay 100 per cent of membership costs for next season. Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid." He also doubled down on his pursuit of the Spanish midfielder, adding: "He's a great player, in a position where Madrid need to strengthen. We've spoken to his agent, we have to respect his club, but if I'm president he'll play for Madrid. I'll do everything possible."



