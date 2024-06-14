Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

How Erik ten Hag reacted to five Man Utd players hitting up Las Vegas nightclub ahead of pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Five Manchester United players partied in Las Vegas the day before their friendly against Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd players partied during pre-season
  • Ten Hag stopped informing players of days off
  • Unhappy with them going out before friendly
Article continues below