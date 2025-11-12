Erik ten Hag definitely not returning to Ajax while disgraced director Marc Overmars confirms he refused offer from Eredivisie giants

Earlier, the former Ajax director had also ruled out a comeback. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Overmars confirmed that he was approached to make a return to Amsterdam but claimed that his chapter with the Eredivisie giants is 'over.'

"That's happened once before, and now again, and by several people," he said. "By whom? Yes, they're people in important positions, but I'm not going to say who, because then it would just become another political game internally. For me, it's over."

Overmars resigned in February 2022 following revelations of inappropriate behaviour. His exit marked the end of an era at Ajax, a period when he and Ten Hag built a vibrant young side featuring Andre Onana, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, which famously reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. However, that fairy tale run ultimately marked the breakup of Ajax’s golden generation, as key players soon departed for major clubs across Europe.

The 52-year-old also opened up about Ajax's struggle this season and said that it 'pains' him to see the club struggling.

"The current situation at the club is very painful for me. I find it difficult to talk about it," Overmars said.

"I worked there for 10 years, minus two months, and we built something wonderful together. Seeing how things are going now, and everyone just killing each other, is heartbreaking. The respect I get from the supporters is great, and I find it truly wonderful. It's true that I couldn't have imagined it would go this way. I don't read much these days, but I heard there were eight managers after Erik. Well, that's a Dutch record, I think."