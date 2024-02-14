Erik ten Hag is delusional if he really believes Man Utd 'can beat anyone' - Dutchman's 'odd bunch' are still way off being a top side

The Red Devils may be back in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but they still look like a team of individuals

"I think we can beat any opponent, away or at home," Erik ten Hag told reporters after Manchester United's crucial 2-1 victory at Aston Villa. "Sometimes away we have to believe it more, we deserved to win at Arsenal and could have won at Liverpool. It's about belief."

Sunday's three points could go a long way to ensuring United salvage a top-four finish, which seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Ten Hag's side are now within five points of Villa, who are still sitting fifth, and six behind fourth-placed Tottenham, having won their last three games.

United have won four on the bounce in all competitions, their best run of the season so far, and it could continue with favourable fixtures against Luton Town and Fulham up next. On the surface, it appears the tide has turned.

But dig a little bit deeper, and it's obvious Ten Hag's side are still a mess. Villa will certainly be wondering how on earth they ended up empty-handed after a second-half barrage that saw Andre Onana finally justify his £48 million ($61m) transfer fee in the United goal.

Ten Hag may have saved his job by overseeing a mini-resurgence, but that does not mean United are back - or indeed anywhere near becoming a top side again.