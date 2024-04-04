‘Not in a good position’ - Erik ten Hag in Champions League qualification admission as Man Utd boss once again points towards injury crisis for poor campaign
Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United's injury list will play a major role in the team's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.
- Man Utd will struggle, admits Ten Hag
- Small chance of qualifying for Champions League
- Blames injury crisis for their poor results