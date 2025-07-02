Erik ten Hag will have a 'title-winning team!' Bayer Leverkusen hope Florian Wirtz mega sale can fund Bayern Munich challenge as runners-up plan even more signings Bayer Leverkusen F. Wirtz E. ten Hag Liverpool Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes wants to use funds from Florian Wirtz’s mega sale to create a title-winning team.