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Eredivisie club forced into closed-door training policy following lineup leak
ADO lock training gates
Eredivisie outfit ADO have officially moved their pre-match training sessions behind closed doors after their starting lineup was leaked on social media last week. The tactical breach unfolded in real time while Robin Peter's squad were still out on the pitch preparing for their clash against AZ Alkmaar. Club chiefs implemented the strict lockout to ensure strategic confidentiality remains intact ahead of competitive fixtures.
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Boss regrets lockdown decision
Head coach Peter admitted his frustration over the situation, though he maintained that protecting tactical integrity must take precedence. Speaking to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Peter expressed his disappointment: "I don't know who it was, but in any case someone, or a few people, posted information online immediately. That makes keeping training sessions open completely pointless for us."
He further detailed the necessity of the ban: "I have no idea if this happened last year as well, but this time I knew it was posted online straight away. We want everyone to be able to come and watch training, but that information has to stay inside the complex. That didn't happen, so we have to close the doors."
Team news before weekend
Putting the selection leak to one side, the manager remains eager to oversee the club's first Eredivisie home fixture in five years. Outlining his expectations for the encounter, the tactician stated: "I don't expect any surprises and I'm hoping for an open game played at high intensity by both teams."
On the personnel front, the hosts remain without Jalen Hawkins due to a hamstring problem and long-term absentee Cameron Peupion following knee surgery. However, goalkeeper Niclas Thiede has resumed full training after an ankle injury, while Cagliari loanee Othniel Raterink could feature from the bench as he builds match fitness.
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Groningen home test looms
ADO welcome FC Groningen on matchday two of the 2026-27 Eredivisie campaign in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday afternoon. The hosts are chasing their first points of the season following an opening-day 2-0 defeat to AZ, where second-half strikes from Ro-Zangelo Daal and Calvin Stengs settled the contest. A stern test awaits against an in-form Groningen side brimming with momentum after edging past FC Utrecht in their curtain-raiser.
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