Enzo Maresca has serious problems to solve! Winners and losers as terrible Chelsea endure defensive nightmare and are thumped 4-1 by Celtic in disgraceful pre-season display

The Blues were absolutely thumped by a vibrant Celtic team, due in large part to an abysmal defensive display.

The Enzo Maresca era is continuing and so far, it looks more and more confusing as to why Chelsea decided to dispense with Mauricio Pochettino.

A draw with Wrexham and now a truly terrible defeat to Celtic will only lead to more questions from fans and rightly so after a strong end to last season.

In the hazy heat of the United States, the Scottish giants were simply so much better than their Premier League opponents.

Just 18 minutes in, Celtic had the lead and one they richly deserved. Matt O'Riley finished smartly in the box after some clever interplay, beating Robert Sanchez, who had made more than one excellent save beforehand.

Before the half-hour mark, Celtic should have been 2-0 up, but Kyogo Furuhashi was denied by Sanchez at close range in superb fashion.

But he made no mistake two minutes later, finishing a cross into the box to hint towards something approaching humiliation for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca made expected changes at half-time and Raheem Sterling, on as a sub, hit the bar within a minute.

But they faded badly, and Celtic scored a third and fourth in quick succession, twice taking advantage of some absolutely dreadful defending, particularly from Benoit Badiashile, in what quickly became a nightmare.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back from the penalty spot late on but ultimately, humiliation it was.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Notre Dame Stadium.