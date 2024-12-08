Who's laughing now!? Enzo Maresca has transformed Chelsea into genuine Premier League title contenders - they really CAN push Liverpool all the way

Chelsea have surpassed expectation and find themselves second ahead of the crunch clash with Tottenham - it's time to start believing

If you had told most Premier League followers before a ball was kicked this season that Chelsea would be second in the table when December rolled around, they probably would have laughed in your face. But four months into the 2024-25 campaign, that is the unlikely reality.

Under new head coach Enzo Maresca, the Blues have gone quietly about their work, developing as a team and building momentum by only suffering defeat in two league games against big-hitters Manchester City and Liverpool.

Unbeaten in the league since visiting Anfield in October, a run of three-straight victories has seen the west Londoners soar to second place ahead of a date with London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. Their form has led to one question repeatedly being asked of Maresca in his press conferences and post-match interviews: are Chelsea in the title race?