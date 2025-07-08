VIDEO: Enzo Maresca left speechless following rant on Chelsea's gruelling campaign after discovering Club World Cup opponents Fluminese have played more games than Blues Chelsea E. Maresca Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claimed that European clubs came to the Club World Cup after gruelling campaigns compared to South American teams but was left speechless when it was pointed out that the Blues' semi-final opponents, Fluminense, have played more matches than them since the summer of 2024. Chelsea appeared in 63 matches across all competitions before heading to the United States.