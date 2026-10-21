Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca plays down Rayan Cherki Ballon d'Or talk and stresses 'this is a team sport' after emphatic European win

Tuesday's clinical strike took Cherki's tally to six goals from 11 appearances across all competitions this season, complementing four league goals, two assists, and a strike in the League Cup.

That sparkling early-season form has already fuelled suggestions that the former Lyon playmaker could one day contend for the sport's highest individual honours. However, the Italian manager was quick to shut down such dialogue and keep the focus firmly on the collective group.

Asked if Cherki was a potential Ballon d'Or winner of the future, the boss added: "I don't know, the only thing I can say, this is a team sport not a single sport. Erling [Haaland] is a top player, so is Rayan and Elliot. We have to think about the 20/25 players that are in the squad."