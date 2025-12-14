Enzo Maresca opens door to civil war at Chelsea as reason for manager's shock 'worst 48 hours' outburst comes to light

Chelsea’s routine victory over Everton on the weekend was followed by a post-match conference by Maresca that was anything but routine. The Blues had been in complete control against David Moyes’ side with Malo Gusto scoring and setting up another goal in a bright performance, but when asked about the Frenchman’s form, the club head coach unleashed a bizarre rant.

He told reporters: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. The last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So, I am very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."

He was pressed for more information as to who was to blame for a lack of support and to divulge any further information, to which he responded: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team."

Maresca added when asked whether this was an issue with the fans or an internal struggle with members of the club: "In general. I love the fans and I am very happy with the fans."