Enzo Maresca fires warning to Noni Madueke over his attitude despite heroics against Southampton as Chelsea boss reveals why winger had been dropped
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has warned Noni Madueke about his attitude despite his heroics at Southampton and revealed why he had dropped the winger.
- Madueke was dropped against Villa
- Put up an impressive performance against the Saints
- Maresca has huge expectations from the forward