Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP
Muhammad Zaki

'We are close!' - Enzo Maresca insists Man City can match PSG level despite disappointing Champions League defeat

E. Maresca
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Premier League
Luis Enrique

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has remained defiant despite watching his side fall to a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The Italian coach believes the gap between the two European heavyweights is narrowing after a spirited second-half performance from his players.

  • Early blitz leaves City with a mountain to climb

    The reigning European champions delivered a ruthless first-half display at the Etihad Stadium, tearing through the hosts to establish a commanding 3-0 advantage. Two of those goals arrived in a devastating two-minute window, leaving the Premier League side stunned and chasing the game.

    However, City responded brilliantly following the interval. Erling Haaland spearheaded the fightback with a second-half brace as the home side peppered the Parisian goal, ultimately registering 27 shots across the 90 minutes. Despite the late surge and heavy pressure, the early damage proved too severe to overcome.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP

    Maresca insists gap is closing

    Despite the final result, Maresca remains convinced that his squad is on the verge of matching Europe's elite. The Italian tactician felt the early collapse distorted the reality of the contest, focusing instead on his team's dominance after the break.

    "I think we are there, my feeling is we are close," Maresca explained to reporters. "It has been a bit of a strange game especially because we conceded two goals in two minutes [in the first half] and that created some problems for us.

    "Before the first goal we didn't concede anything, then we conceded the second one. In the second half we did enough to deserve something more."


  • Enrique admits to lucky escape

    The post-match reflections suggested that PSG were genuinely rattled by City's relentless attacking waves. According to the City boss, even his opposite number, Luis Enrique, confessed that the French giants were fortunate to escape Manchester with all three points.

    "Luis told me at the end they have been quite lucky," Maresca revealed.

    Acknowledging the immense pedigree of their opponents, he noted: "I think in the last two years they have been the best team in Europe, they won almost all the games in this competition in the last two years."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Refocusing on domestic challenges

    City must now dust themselves down for a return to Premier League action, hosting newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday. Maresca will demand a clinical performance to restore momentum before shifting his focus back to Europe for a clash with Greek giants AEK.

    Meanwhile, PSG resume their Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg. Enrique's men will use that fixture to fine-tune their preparations ahead of a blockbuster Champions League showdown with Barcelona.

Next matches
MCI

MCI

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

IPS

IPS

STR

STR

Ligue 1

17 Oct 2026

PSG

PSG