Revealed: Enzo Maresca left Chelsea 'without saying a word' to his players as questions over 'focus' led to dramatic exit

Following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, head coach Maresca was conspicuous by his absence in the post-match press conference, with former goalkeeper Caballero being in charge of media duties. The Italian said his compatriot was not around as he had not been feeling well and had decided to skip the press conference.

He told reporters: "He didn't feel well in the last two days, with a bit of temperature the last two days, he did the sessions to prepare the game but after the game he asked me to replace him because he wasn't feeling well."

Despite surrendering a lead against the Cherries, the ex-Manchester City man felt the Blues were heading in the right direction, while making no more comments about Maresca. He added: "We are improving in certain areas but we still need to learn to kill games and maintain the score when we are winning. We put in a lot of effort to go up 2-1 but we couldn't manage things to take three points. It is always frustrating to concede from set pieces but it is part of the game. When you concede two in the same game though, it is tough."

But behind the scenes, all was not well.